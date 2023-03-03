Arsenal is a good choice for Elye Wahi according to ex-France international

Montpelier’s Elye Wahi is one of the hottest young players in France and several clubs are looking to add the youngster to their group in the summer.

Arsenal is one of them as the Gunners look to continue grooming the best young talents in European football.

The Frenchman has scored eight times and provided two assists in Ligue 1 this season to make him one of the best 20-year-olds in the world.

Arsenal has been a happy home for French talents for decades and their current team is being led by a manager who gives chances based on merit, so a lot of young players get game time at the Emirates.

Several clubs would be keen on Wahi, but former France full-back Bixente Lizarazu believes Arsenal is the perfect club for him.

He said via Foot-Sur7, he said: “He has great athletic qualities, he’s really quick, really sharp, very good in front of goal. If he makes the right choices, when I hear Arsenal or Dortmund, I think that it would be a good choice for a young player to go to those clubs, to progress some more.

“Even if with Montpellier, he’s already improved enormously. It’s rare to see such young and precocious forwards, but that’s the case these days, and there’s a next level to go get, abroad, probably.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Most European youngsters would have watched how Mikel Arteta has turned our team of young players into one of the strongest sides in the continent and would want to be a part of it.

This could help us land Wahi, but we must also try to win the race for his signature.

