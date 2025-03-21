Arsenal is actively engaged in talks with the agent of their next potential top striker, Jonathan David. The Canadian forward has attracted interest from many top European clubs, and he could be playing in the Premier League next season. David, who will be leaving Lille as a free agent at the end of this campaign, has emerged as a prime target for several of the world’s biggest clubs.

Arsenal is among the clubs keen to secure his signature, with the Gunners eager to address the striking void in their squad when the season concludes. While reports have linked them with moves for top strikers such as Alexander Isak, David could prove to be the best option for them. This is particularly true considering the potential cost of signing Isak, who could command nearly 200 million euros from Newcastle. The Magpies are reportedly unwilling to let their striker go this summer, making David an even more attractive alternative for Arsenal.

The Gunners must find a solution that aligns with their budget, and David could represent excellent value for money. If Arsenal proceeds with a move for him, they could also pursue another striker to bolster their attacking options. According to Le10 Sport, Arsenal is serious about signing David and has been in constant discussions with his agent to determine what is required to complete the deal.

David has been in fantastic form this season, and his performances have made him one of the most sought-after strikers in Europe. Should he join Arsenal, he would bring valuable quality to their attack. Furthermore, signing him could leave the club with additional funds to pursue another top striker, ensuring that Arsenal strengthens their squad further ahead of next season.

David would be an excellent addition to the team, and Arsenal will be hoping to finalise the deal soon as they look to secure a forward who can make an immediate impact.