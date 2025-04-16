Arsenal is actively making plans to sign top talent from Real Madrid

Arsenal have a history of securing talented players from Real Madrid, with Martin Odegaard standing out as a particularly successful acquisition. The Norwegian struggled for regular playing time at the Santiago Bernabéu, but his loan spell in North London proved pivotal. Impressed by his performances and leadership qualities, the Gunners moved swiftly to make the deal permanent. Odegaard now wears the captain’s armband and is a central figure in Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Another promising Real Madrid talent is now similarly attracting Arsenal’s attention. Arda Güler, a highly regarded young midfielder, is currently facing a situation not unlike Odegaard’s earlier in his career, full of potential, yet finding limited opportunities to break into the starting eleven in a star-studded squad.

Arsenal’s interest in Güler has been well documented and did not begin recently. The North London club were reportedly keen to bring him in during the January transfer window. However, the Turkish international was not ready to leave Madrid midway through the season, choosing instead to continue his development in Spain.

Despite that initial reluctance, Arsenal have remained persistent in their pursuit. As cited by Football Insider, the Gunners are continuing to work on a deal and are hopeful of making further progress ahead of the summer transfer window. It is believed that Andrea Berta, who plays a significant role in Arsenal’s recruitment efforts, has prioritised Güler as a key target.

There is no doubt about Güler’s quality. A technically gifted player with vision and creativity, he could provide added depth and competition in midfield. However, signing him will not be straightforward. Real Madrid are unlikely to let go of such a promising asset without significant compensation, and Arsenal would need to make a convincing case to tempt the player into a move to the Premier League.

While the Gunners remain committed to the deal, much will depend on the player’s willingness to take the next step in his career. If Güler becomes available for transfer this summer, Arsenal may need to act decisively to secure his signature amidst potential interest from other top European clubs.