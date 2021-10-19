Arsenal is ahead of Premier League rivals including Tottenham in the race for La Liga star

Arsenal, Tottenham and Liverpool all want to add Marco Asensio to their squad, but the Gunners are leading the race for his signature.

The attacker has struggled to get playing time at Real Madrid this season and he remains open to leaving.

His lack of playing time and frustrations at Madrid has alerted Mikel Arteta to his availability and the Gunners will now look to pursue a deal for him.

Transfermarketweb reports Asensio looks headed for the Premier League where the three clubs want to add him to their squad.

However, Arsenal has a greater need for attacking reinforcement and Arteta could convince him about regular playing time if he joins them.

The Gunners are rebuilding their club and a move to the Emirates could see Asensio play more than he is doing now.

He would struggle to break into Liverpool’s established front-three and Tottenham is struggling to attack teams under Nuno Espirito Santo.

Arsenal is now the best option for him, but the Gunners will splash some money to win the race for his signature.

The report says Madrid values him around £34m and would do business if Arsenal meets their asking price.

He has 3 goals from 6 league matches for Madrid in this campaign.