Arsenal is already looking for Partey’s replacement

Todofichajes claims Arsenal has been unsatisfied with the performance of Thomas Partey since they paid his release clause to sign him from Atletico Madrid.

The Ghanaian midfielder was one of the elite players in his position when he moved to the Emirates.

The Gunners had expected him to improve their midfield delivery and probably turn the club into a top side.

He has, however, been inconsistent. His performances have improved in the last few months and that has contributed to Arsenal’s climb towards the top of the Premier League table.

That apparently still isn’t enough and the report maintains the Gunners are now actively searching for his replacement.

Just Arsenal Opinion

This report is ridiculous because Party has turned the corner in the last few months.

He has been one of our best men on the pitch and because he plays his role so well, the likes of Martin Odegaard and Emile Smith Rowe have been thriving in our attack.

It is almost certain that he would remain at the club next season if he keeps doing well and getting better.

Instead of selling him, we expect the club to add at least one more player to its midfield at the end of the campaign.