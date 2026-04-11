Arsenal is already preparing new Arteta talks despite uncertainty over trophies

Mikel Arteta’s contract expires at the end of next season, which could represent an appropriate moment to review his position as Arsenal manager.

Since joining the club at the end of 2019, Arsenal have shown steady improvement and are now on the verge of winning a league title, with the possibility of success in the Champions League also remaining. This progress has been widely recognised, as the team has developed into one of the most competitive sides in European football.

Arsenal are making strong progress, and many observers now regard them as one of the top clubs in the world. Arteta has built a well-organised and robust team capable of delivering consistent performances, and he continues to work hard to maintain those high standards.

The club is aware of the positive impact he has had and is now keen to secure his future on a new deal, according to the BBC.

Contract Talks and Club Confidence

The report states that at the end of the current term, Arsenal plans to hold fresh talks with Arteta and potentially agree on new terms, with the decision not necessarily dependent on whether major trophies are won this season.

The Gunners have strong faith in the manager, and even in the event that silverware is not achieved in the current campaign, there is a belief that success will follow in the next season due to the foundations already in place.

Future at the Emirates

Arteta is understood to be enjoying his time in charge of the team and would reportedly be happy to commit his future to the club by signing a new contract. His long-term project at Arsenal continues to be viewed positively, with both stability and continuity seen as key factors in the club’s ongoing development and ambition at the highest level.