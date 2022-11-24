Arsenal is among clubs queuing up to buy Serie A defender

Arsenal continues to bolster its squad as they become one of the strongest clubs in the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta’s side has made steady progress since he became their manager and they are on the cusp of winning the league this term.

The ex-midfielder is now considered one of the best managers around, thanks to the players he has added to his squad.

He is expected to buy more and it could happen in the January transfer window, with a new report naming a defender in Serie A as Arsenal’s latest target.

Tuttomercatoweb reveals Udinese is struggling to keep Rodrigo Becao, whose current deal expires in 2024.

They hope he signs a new contract, but the defender might be keen on leaving and Arsenal wants to sign him in January.

The Gunners are not alone, with the report insisting several other sides in the Premier League have been monitoring him.

Bolstering our squad in the January transfer window would be smart if we want to sustain our title charge.

However, most mid-season signings end up as flops, so we must be careful about doing business then.

If Arteta insists Becao can do a job for him, we should add the defender to our squad.

