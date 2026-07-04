Arsenal is among clubs watching 21-year-old midfielder

Arsenal are among the clubs linked with a move for Breno Bidon as the Gunners continue working to strengthen their squad ahead of next season. Mikel Arteta already possesses one of the strongest teams in European football, but Arsenal remain determined to add further quality and depth in key areas of the pitch.

The club have continued monitoring emerging talent across world football, with Bidon attracting attention following a series of impressive performances in Brazil’s top division. The midfielder has developed into one of the most highly regarded young players in the country and is now generating serious interest from several European sides.

Arsenal’s recruitment team believe the Brazilian could become an important long-term addition to the squad and has reportedly followed his progress closely in recent months as they assess possible midfield reinforcements.

European Interest Intensifies

Bidon’s performances have not gone unnoticed elsewhere in Europe, and Arsenal are facing increasing competition in the race for his signature. Several clubs are believed to be tracking the midfielder, who has continued to enhance his reputation through consistent displays in Brazil.

According to Fussball Daten, Atalanta are also actively pursuing the 21-year-old and are determined to move ahead of Arsenal in the battle to secure his services this summer.

The Italian side is reportedly attempting to convince Bidon that he would receive more immediate opportunities in their first team setup, with Atalanta prepared to offer him a more prominent role from the beginning of his European career.

Arsenal Face Competition For Midfielder

Competition for places at Arsenal is expected to remain extremely high next season, which could make regular playing time difficult for a young midfielder arriving from South America.

That situation may provide encouragement to rival clubs attempting to persuade Bidon to choose a different destination, particularly those able to guarantee a clearer pathway into the starting line-up.

Despite the growing competition, Arsenal remain interested in the Brazilian and are expected to continue monitoring developments surrounding his future as the transfer window progresses and discussions continue between interested clubs and the player’s representatives.