Arsenal is among Premier League clubs watching U20 World Cup star

Arsenal is among the Premier League clubs keeping an eye on Marcos Leonardo, the promising Brazilian attacker who has made a name for himself in the U20 World Cup.

Known for their ability to develop young talents, Arsenal has a track record of identifying and nurturing future stars. They have been closely monitoring Leonardo’s progress and believe he has the potential to excel in the future.

However, Arsenal faces competition in their pursuit of the Santos star. Manchester United, Newcastle United, and West Ham are also reportedly interested in securing his services, as revealed by The Daily Mail.

It remains to be seen which club will ultimately secure the signing of Marcos Leonardo, but his performances in the U20 World Cup have certainly caught the attention of multiple Premier League sides.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have some of the finest scouts in the game and believe Leonardo will do well if they consider him a star.

Brazilians have traditionally done well at Arsenal and we have several players from the South American country in our squad now.

They will help the youngster to settle if he agrees to make the move to the Emirates and we could also use them to speak to him and make him see why we are the best next home for him.

But we must be prepared to overpay for his signature because he has so many clubs looking to add him to their squad, and it will likely increase when we are ready to move.

