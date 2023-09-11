Arsenal is among the clubs battling to sign Atletico Madrid man

Arsenal has emerged as one of the clubs interested in securing the services of Atletico Madrid defender Nahuel Molina.

The 25-year-old Argentine, who clinched the World Cup with his national team last year, has established himself as a key figure in Atletico’s squad since his arrival in Spain.

As Arsenal continues to assess the transfer market for potential additions, there is a possibility they may look to acquire a new right-back, particularly given their utilisation of players like Ben White and Thomas Partey in that role over the past two seasons.

Molina appears to be an attractive option, and reports from Ok Fichajes suggest that Mikel Arteta’s side is closely monitoring the defender, alongside several other Premier League clubs.

While Atletico Madrid has a history of allowing players to depart if they wish, Arsenal may have to pay a substantial fee to secure Molina’s signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We probably need a new natural right back so that Partey can return to defensive midfield, which is his natural position.

Molina has done well in Madrid and might be interested in the chance to play for us, but we need to find an agreement with Atletico Madrid to make that happen.

If the player asks them to let him go, it could make things easier for us.