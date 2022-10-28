Arsenal is among the clubs monitoring Danish youngster

Arsenal is one of the best places for young players to develop their careers and has invested in youngsters for much of this season.

Mikel Arteta’s side is at the top of the Premier League table now with one of the lowest average ages of any team in Europe.

They have specifically targeted players who are 25 and under in the last few summer transfer windows and one new name has entered their radar.

Gustav Isaksen is the latest youngster they are targeting and he plays in the Danish top flight for Midtjylland, according to Calciomercato.

The 21-year-old plays on the right wing and has been one of the best performers for his parent club recently.

They know other sides are targeting him and the report says the Gunners are not the only team interested in a move for him.

It reveals Newcastle United and West Ham are also keeping a close eye on him, while AC Milan is a suitor from outside England.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Isaksen must be a top talent for these clubs to want him and we could be the best next club for him.

Several youngsters have come through the Emirates ranks, which will give him confidence that he can become a global star if he moves to London.

