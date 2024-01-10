Arsenal is among the clubs who could pay 60m euros for Spanish midfielder

Arsenal’s interest in Martin Zubimendi appears to be intensifying, with reports suggesting that the midfielder could potentially leave his current club this month.

Zubimendi has been on Arsenal’s radar for several months, and it is reported that the Gunners made an approach for him at the beginning of the current season, but he chose to continue playing for Real Sociedad.

However, uncertainties about his future at the Spanish club have arisen, with his representatives now open to exploring new opportunities for him. This development has attracted interest from several clubs, and according to a report on Sport Witness, Arsenal is among them.

Despite Arsenal’s primary need for a new striker, there is also a keen interest in bolstering their midfield, and Zubimendi is reportedly a player they are considering. The report indicates that the midfielder has a release clause set at 60 million euros, and Arsenal may not face significant hurdles in meeting this valuation if they decide to pursue the transfer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Most of Mikel Arteta’s signings have done well on our books, and we can trust him on Zubimendi if he asks the club to sign his fellow countryman.

However, we will struggle to trigger his release clause this month and probably have to wait until the end of the season to do that.

