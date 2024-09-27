Arsenal is among the clubs with the most arrested fans

Like every Premier League club, Arsenal has a small minority of fans who occasionally cause trouble during or around matches. While the majority of Gunners supporters are known for being peaceful and passionate, a few incidents involving disruptive behaviour can tarnish the club’s reputation.

Authorities have been increasingly strict in cracking down on fan-related issues, such as fights during games and the abuse of players, whether in person or on social media. Fan trouble is a global issue in football, and the Premier League recently released data on fan arrests during last season’s competition.

According to The Sun, West Ham United had the highest number of fan arrests, with 103 supporters being detained, more than half of whom were arrested for public disorder. Arsenal ranked in the top four with 85 fan arrests, trailing Manchester City and Manchester United, who each had 88. This data highlights the ongoing efforts by the authorities to curb negative fan behaviour across the league.

These fans do not exactly represent what we stand for as a club, and we can easily dismiss them as the bad eggs among us.

The majority of supporters of this great club are well-behaved just like our players, which is why we have a fine culture at the club.

