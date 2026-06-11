Arsenal is back in the running for top Spanish attacker

According to a report from Football365, Arsenal are set to reignite their interest in Nico Williams despite his long-term contract at Athletic Club. The Gunners were among the leading clubs chasing him after Euro 2024, where he produced outstanding performances for Spain and played a key role in helping them win the tournament. His displays attracted strong interest from Arsenal and Barcelona, who were viewed as the most serious contenders at the time. However, he chose to remain in Bilbao and committed his future by signing a new ten-year deal, which was widely seen as ending immediate speculation over a possible departure.

Since then Arsenal have focused on other attacking targets in the transfer market, but they are still expected to strengthen their forward options this summer, particularly on the left side of their attack.

Arsenal interest remains active

Despite his contract extension, Williams continues to be regarded as one of the most dangerous wide players in European football. His pace, directness and ability to beat defenders in one-on-one situations make him an attractive option for elite clubs across the continent.

Arsenal are believed to remain convinced that he could significantly improve their attacking output and add greater depth in wide positions. The club are currently assessing whether a deal would be realistic given Athletic’s strong negotiating position.

Arsenal prepare potential approach

Williams is still seen as a key figure at Athletic and remains central to their long-term plans. The Spanish side are expected to resist any approach unless a substantial offer is made.

Nevertheless, Arsenal are expected to continue monitoring his situation closely and could test Athletic’s resolve if the opportunity arises during the transfer window.

The Gunners view the winger as a player capable of improving their squad immediately and adding more unpredictability in attacking areas. His international experience and consistency at club level continue to enhance his reputation.

While the situation remains complex due to his long-term contract, Arsenal are expected to keep exploring possibilities before the window closes. Any potential deal would likely depend on significant progress in negotiations between the two clubs.

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