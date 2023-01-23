Arsenal is battling Chelsea for exciting young England star

Arsenal has been named as one of the many Premier League clubs interested in Jude Bellingham as he nears an exit from Borussia Dortmund.

Bellingham is arguably the best English player outside the Premier League right now and the midfielder is likely to move to the EPL in the summer.

Reports have tipped the likes of Liverpool and Real Madrid with the most serious interest in the former Birmingham man.

However, Football London reveals that Arsenal is also in the running and faces competition from their London rivals Chelsea.

The Blues are rebuilding their squad and has invested in several young players with long-term contracts in recent months.

They consider Bellingham the right fit for their system. However, it will not be easy for them to pull off the transfer, with Arsenal interested in adding him to Mikel Arteta’s squad as well.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Bellingham has been a bright light at BVB and it will be a privilege to watch him in our red-and-white strip.

However, adding the midfielder to our squad will be challenging and we must be prepared to spend a lot of money to make the transfer happen.

For now, we need to add alternatives to the 19-year-old so we can still buy a fine midfielder if he joins another club.

