Arsenal is battling Newcastle United for Serie A midfielder

Arsenal is serious about signing Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot as the Italians look to sell him.

Rabiot has been a regular in the Juve team, but more often than not, he fails to impress.

The Old Lady are now open to cashing in on him as they seek to revamp their playing staff.

Tuttomercatoweb says he has interest from the Premier League and names Arsenal alongside Newcastle United as the clubs looking to make a move for him.

The Magpies have a lot of money to spend and will be determined to outspend any club they come up against.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arsenal is in an era where they open the chequebook to buy any player they are interested in.

If Arteta has told the club Rabiot will fit in perfectly into his system at the Emirates, the board would likely get to work in bringing the Frenchman to London.

Judging the former PSG man by his form at Juve this season is unfair because several players at the Italian club are struggling under the new manager, Max Allegri.

The 26-year-old probably just needs a change of environment and can rediscover his best form at the Emirates.

Some reports via Football Italia have also linked us with a move for Dejan Kulusevski, and that means two Juve men could be in our squad by next season.