Arsenal is battling Newcastle United for Serie A midfielder

Arsenal is serious about signing Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot as the Italians look to sell him.
Rabiot has been a regular in the Juve team, but more often than not, he fails to impress.
The Old Lady are now open to cashing in on him as they seek to revamp their playing staff.
Tuttomercatoweb says he has interest from the Premier League and names Arsenal alongside Newcastle United as the clubs looking to make a move for him.
The Magpies have a lot of money to spend and will be determined to outspend any club they come up against.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Arsenal is in an era where they open the chequebook to buy any player they are interested in.
If Arteta has told the club Rabiot will fit in perfectly into his system at the Emirates, the board would likely get to work in bringing the Frenchman to London.
Judging the former PSG man by his form at Juve this season is unfair because several players at the Italian club are struggling under the new manager, Max Allegri.
The 26-year-old probably just needs a change of environment and can rediscover his best form at the Emirates.
Some reports via Football Italia have also linked us with a move for Dejan Kulusevski, and that means two Juve men could be in our squad by next season.
Not for me!!!!!!
Somebody has to be joking!!!!
If you think Guendouzi was trouble, then wait for Rabiot. That guy and his mother should not be mentioned alongside our club in one paragraph
@dgr8xt
😂😂😂😂
But in all fairness, both he and Matteo are streets ahead of any of our current midfielders…
simply put, he’s not the cure for what ails us
Why do even need him?!
MA should bench Auba and play Lacan with Martinelli and give Nkeitah+Balugon more time to play or get a “ready” striker, but definitely not this guy!
YET ANOTHER FALSE RUMOUR!
Not a cat in hells chance of us being remotely interested in this flop and all Gooners, save only the article writer, already know it.
Sign the winger Domico Berardi from Sassuolo and a midfielder (not Rabio) and this team will see an upgrade. we should be looking at Nku Nku or even Sanches??? or Zacharia.
We dominated Man U but were sloppy with our defending.
I think Patrick Vierra is doing a better job with only a few months in Palace. Arteta is taking too long because he falls out with every player. Sad!!