Arsenal is battling serious Tottenham threat for Premier League ace

Wilfried Zaha is set to become a free agent in the summer, which is prompting several clubs to become interested in a move for him.

The Crystal Palace star has become one of the key men for the Eagles in recent seasons, but he has entered the last year of his current deal and they are desperate to keep him.

However, he has not signed a new deal, which means he might be thinking of changing clubs, something Arsenal will love to hear.

The Gunners have chased his signature for the longest time, and this might be their best chance to add him to their squad.

However, a report on Football Insider claims Tottenham is also keen on him and the Lilywhites will battle Mikel Arteta’s side to win the race for his signature.

Antonio Conte loves to use wingers and believes the Ivorian will help his side become a top English club again.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Zaha is an accomplished Premier League attacker whose experience could help us achieve even more domestically and in Europe.

The winger has proven to be a top player for club and country, which could be very useful to us if he moves to the Emirates.

But Spurs are a competitor we should worry about and must plot ways to beat them to his signature.