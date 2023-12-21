Arsenal is battling several European clubs RB Salzburg youngster

Arsenal has been identified as one of the clubs expressing interest in RB Salzburg’s young talent, Amar Dedic. The 21-year-old Bosnian plays as a right back, a position Arsenal aims to strengthen to allow Ben White to play centrally. The Gunners have been closely monitoring Dedic over the past few months, but they face competition from other top European clubs.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, Barcelona, Inter Milan, AS Roma, and Chelsea are also interested in the youngster and are prepared to compete with Arsenal to secure his signature. This heightened competition underscores Dedic’s significant talent.

While Arsenal is eager to emerge victorious in the pursuit of Dedic, the young player finds himself in a favourable position with multiple top clubs vying for his signature, making it a challenging decision for him to choose the right team.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We remain one of the best places for any young player to move to and continue their development.

Dedic will know our reputation and that could work in our favour, but we will struggle to offer him first-team chances immediately, which could be a disadvantage.

If any of his other suitors offer him a faster path towards playing regularly, Dedic could choose them.

