Arsenal is battling two other clubs for French midfielder

Corentin Tolisso is on the radar of Arsenal and two other clubs as he leaves Bayern Munich as a free agent.

The French midfielder has struggled with different injuries during his time in Bavaria, and Bayern has decided not to keep him in their squad beyond his current deal.

He is now shopping for a new club, and Arsenal wants to sign him.

Fichajes.net claims Mikel Arteta’s side has a serious interest in his signature as they seek to bolster their options in midfield.

The report claims they are not the only club looking to sign him with Manchester United and Sevilla, also maintaining an interest in his signature.

These teams will present serious competition to the Gunners, but if they can offer him the best deal, he is likely to agree to move to the Emirates.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tolisso is one fine midfielder to have in your team when he is fit enough to play.

The former Lyon man had a better season fitness-wise the last time out, and that could mean he has overcome his problems.

We can add him to their squad as a backup to our key men now, and he will prove himself on the team.

