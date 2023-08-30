Arsenal is battling two Premier League clubs for Benfica player

In the closing stages of the transfer window, Benfica’s Alexander Bah has emerged as the newest defender to be associated with a potential move to Arsenal.

The talented defender’s name has cropped up on the radars of clubs across Europe, and Arsenal is being considered a strong contender to secure his signature.

This interest has been heightened by the injury to Jurrien Timber and the potential departure of Rob Holding, which has prompted Arsenal to consider reinforcing their defensive lineup.

While numerous names have been linked to a potential transfer to Mikel Arteta’s team, the latest addition to this list is Bah, hailing from Denmark and currently plying his trade as a defender for Benfica.

According to a report by Tips Bladet, West Ham and Nottingham Forest are also expressing interest in acquiring his services for their squads.

Despite boasting a roster of several other defenders, Arsenal is prepared to make space for Bah if he expresses his willingness to join their ranks.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We need a new defender, but Bah will know he will struggle to play for us if he makes the move in this transfer window.

The club has to be clear about the role everyone will play and we also know that Timber could be back sooner than we expect, so signing a new defender is tricky.

