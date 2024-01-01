Arsenal is battling with two Premier League clubs for Ajax defender

Ajax is renowned as a talent factory for many top European clubs, and Arsenal has successfully acquired talents from them in the past.
The Gunners signed Jurrien Timber from the Dutch club in the summer and have high expectations for the defender.
Despite being injured since the campaign began, Timber could soon share the Arsenal dressing room with a familiar face.
According to a report on Football Talk, the Gunners have set their sights on another Ajax defender, Devyne Rensch.
The 20-year-old has impressed with the Ajax first team since his promotion to the senior side and is being courted by top European clubs.
The report suggests that Manchester United and Liverpool also have an interest in securing his signature and will continue to challenge the Gunners for his acquisition.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Ajax has some of the finest youngsters in the world and it is great that we have Devyne Rensch in our sight.
He has done well on their team, and at 20, he has so much more development to do, which could be at the Emirates.
However, we have to be careful about the interest from United and Liverpool because both of them are top clubs in the country.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
With the current dilemma Arsenal is in, WHY FOR GOODNESS SAKE is a defender a priority? Timber, Tomiyasu, Gabriel, Saliba, White,Zinchenko??, Kiwior, Tierney, Soares, Tavares!!!! Why the STOCK PILE???
Arsenal needs a top striker.
One of the factors which has emerged during our current “slump”, is the need for natural full backs.Clearly the inverted tactic favoured by our Manager, is no longer effective and it’s ironic to witness a rampaging display by a conventional LB in Robinson as he overlapped and crossed on the run on numerous occasions.Compare that with our snail paced attempts to move forward and you are left wondering if Arteta will see the light and revert to a system which will improve the effectiveness of Saka and Martinelli in particular.Without losing face he could of course improve matters by simply switching our wingers to their natural sides.In any event, the young Dutchman mentioned in the article is a genuine RB and is more likely to provide overlapping runs to divert opposition defenders.Robinson of Fulham exposed the weaknesses of White yesterday who ,to be fair got little help from Odegaard or Saka defensively.White we all know is not a natural full back and it was only a matter of time before he was found out .His best position is as a right sided CB in a back three where he did so well with Brighton where he was also used occasionally as a DM.In any event I would welcome the recruitment of a RB and LB if it leads to Arteta binning his inverted nonsence.