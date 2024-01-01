Arsenal is battling with two Premier League clubs for Ajax defender

Ajax is renowned as a talent factory for many top European clubs, and Arsenal has successfully acquired talents from them in the past.

The Gunners signed Jurrien Timber from the Dutch club in the summer and have high expectations for the defender.

Despite being injured since the campaign began, Timber could soon share the Arsenal dressing room with a familiar face.

According to a report on Football Talk, the Gunners have set their sights on another Ajax defender, Devyne Rensch.

The 20-year-old has impressed with the Ajax first team since his promotion to the senior side and is being courted by top European clubs.

The report suggests that Manchester United and Liverpool also have an interest in securing his signature and will continue to challenge the Gunners for his acquisition.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ajax has some of the finest youngsters in the world and it is great that we have Devyne Rensch in our sight.

He has done well on their team, and at 20, he has so much more development to do, which could be at the Emirates.

However, we have to be careful about the interest from United and Liverpool because both of them are top clubs in the country.

