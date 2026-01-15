Arsenal is becoming serious about signing Rennes youngster

Arsenal have been linked with a potential move for Rennes defender Jeremy Jacquet, a highly rated youngster who is attracting attention from many of Europe’s leading clubs. The Frenchman is just 20 and has already established himself as one of the standout performers at the Ligue 1 side, prompting widespread interest in his long-term potential.

Jacquet’s rapid development has not gone unnoticed. He is enjoying regular game time at Rennes, which has allowed him to mature quickly and showcase his defensive qualities at a high level. Several top clubs believe he possesses the attributes required to become a key player in their squads, and competition for his signature is expected to be strong.

Arsenal planning for the future

Arsenal have now identified Jacquet as a player for the future, viewing him as someone capable of competing for a place in their squad over time. Despite already having a number of high-quality defenders at the club, the Gunners believe Jacquet has the talent and mentality to push himself into contention and grow within a demanding environment.

The club’s recruitment strategy continues to focus on combining established quality with emerging talent. Arsenal are keen to ensure that their squad remains competitive across all competitions, both now and in the years ahead. Jacquet fits that profile as a defender who is already performing consistently while still having significant room for development.

Arteta keen to maintain defensive standards

Mikel Arteta is currently overseeing what is regarded as one of the strongest defensive groups in the game. However, he has shown little interest in standing still. The Arsenal manager is determined to maintain high standards throughout his squad and understands the importance of constant improvement to stay ahead of rivals.

By targeting players like Jacquet, Arsenal aims to create internal competition and protect the long-term strength of the team. The approach reflects a broader ambition to remain among the elite sides in Europe.

As reported by Team Talk, Arsenal are the latest club to enter the race for Jacquet, and their interest is described as serious. While no deal is close at this stage, Arsenal’s involvement underlines how highly the defender is rated and suggests they are prepared to compete strongly if an opportunity to secure his signature arises.