Arsenal is behind Borussia Dortmund in the race for 18-year-old

Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund have emerged as the last two standing clubs in the race for Ivan Fresneda and the Spaniard must decide where he wants to go now.

Reports believe the Gunners and BVB have both tabled a similar offer for the 18-year-old full-back after he impressed them with some mature performance for Real Valladolid in La Liga.

The defender is clearly a long-term investment for either side and a new report has given more insight into the positions of both clubs.

Sport Witness reveals Borussia Dortmund is closer to a deal for him than Arsenal because the Germans have agreed to loan him back to Valladolid immediately.

Also, from next season, he can get chances to play for them regularly, but Arsenal cannot guarantee him that, which is what the Spaniard and his camp want.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Fresneda is a top talent, but he is not accomplished enough to become an instant starter at the Emirates next season.

The youngster needs to gain more professional experience and will struggle to bench either Ben White or Takehiro Tomiyasu.

This could make him choose BVB, who are famed for giving chances to young players in their squad.

