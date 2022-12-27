Arsenal is best-placed to sign top class 23-year-old

Arsenal has been named as one of the clubs best-placed to sign Atletico Madrid attacker Joao Felix as he gets set to leave in January.

The Portuguese star has fallen out with his current manager and his club is now prepared to cash in on him so that he can be replaced with someone that will suit their style of play.

Several names have been linked with a move for him, as he could make a January exit even on a loan-to-buy agreement.

A report on AS via Sport Witness reveals Arsenal is one of the clubs leading the race for his signature, but it insists they are not alone.

Manchester United also considers him a striker who can replace Cristiano Ronaldo, and they are desperate to get a deal over the line.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Eddie Nketiah showed in the win against West Ham that he can be our main attacker, but that should not stop us from continuing to bolster our squad.

Felix is a terrific attacker who will make us better if we add him to our squad, and we must take advantage of that to make this transfer happen as soon as possible.

But it must only be done if Mikel Arteta has watched him and believes he will suit his system.

