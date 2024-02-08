Arsenal is bracing itself for a huge battle to sign Osimhen

Arsenal faces significant competition from other top European clubs in their pursuit of signing Victor Osimhen during the upcoming summer transfer window.

Osimhen, who is currently garnering widespread interest across Europe, has showcased exceptional talent while representing Nigeria at the AFCON tournament.

Prior to his participation in the competition, both Osimhen and Napoli publicly stated that the current season would mark his final one with the Italian club. This declaration has prompted various teams to actively pursue his signature.

Among the suitors vying for Osimhen’s services, Arsenal stands out as one of the interested parties, deliberating between the Nigerian striker and Ivan Toney as potential signings at the conclusion of the current campaign.

However, a report from The Sun indicates that several heavyweight clubs, including Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, and Manchester United, have also entered the race to secure Osimhen’s signature.

With ample financial resources and a storied history, these European powerhouses possess the allure to entice Osimhen to join their ranks, thereby presenting the striker with a multitude of options to consider as he weighs his future prospects.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Every top club will want to have Osimhen in their books, and the Nigerian striker will be hot property in the next transfer window.

We expect him to move to the Premier League, but we must work hard to beat his other suitors to sign him.

If we do not stay focused on winning the race, any of them will steal a march on us and sign him.

