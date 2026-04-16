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Arsenal is challenging Man Utd for Premier League midfielder

Noah Sadiki has emerged as one of the most impressive performers in the Premier League, with the midfielder continuing to shine at Sunderland as the Black Cats enjoy a strong return to the top flight.

Having secured promotion this season, Sunderland have exceeded expectations with consistently solid performances, surprising many observers with their ability to compete at a high level.

This success has been built on collective effort across the squad, and Sadiki has played a key role since the beginning of the campaign, attracting interest from top clubs including Arsenal.

Growing interest from top clubs

Sadiki’s performances have not gone unnoticed, with several leading Premier League sides monitoring his progress closely as the season develops.

According to Football365, top English clubs are keen to add him to their squads at the end of the season, meaning Arsenal are not alone in their pursuit.

The Gunners face strong competition from Chelsea and Manchester United, with all three clubs eager to secure his signature during the upcoming transfer window.

Transfer battle expected in summer

The same report indicates that these clubs are actively tracking the midfielder, with plans to make a move in the summer as they look to strengthen their squads.

Sadiki is expected to be open to a transfer, as players often seek opportunities to compete at a higher level and join clubs with greater resources and ambitions.

In the coming weeks, Arsenal are likely to continue assessing his performances before deciding whether to make a formal approach, particularly as interest from rival clubs could accelerate developments in the transfer market.

His future will depend on both his continued form and the level of competition among interested teams.

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