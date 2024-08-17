Arsenal is chasing a record they last held in 2010 when they play Wolves today

Arsenal will face Wolves in their opening game of the 2024/2025 Premier League season and will be determined to start with a win.

The Gunners have made strong starts in recent seasons and are now chasing a milestone they haven’t reached since 2010.

According to Arsenal Media, the club has won 56 of their 120 opening-day matches in the English top flight, losing just 41.

As they prepare to take on Wolves, Arsenal is the favourite to secure all three points. A victory would see them win their opening-day fixtures for the third consecutive season, having done so in both 2022/2023 and 2023/2024.

The last time Arsenal achieved this feat was between the 2007/2008 and 2009/2010 seasons. Mikel Arteta’s side will be motivated to match that record and start the campaign on a high note.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Wolves have been tricky opponents for us to face in recent seasons, and the match will be tough, but we have the players who can help us get the win.

They all know the importance of starting the season with a victory, and we expect them to do their best to win the game.

However, even if we do not win, we expect to do very well as a team this season, and we must get more wins than last term to succeed.

