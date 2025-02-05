Arsenal is chasing a repeat of their 1986/87 heroics against Newcastle

Overturning a first-leg defeat in the Carabao Cup semi-final is a rare feat, but it is not impossible. Arsenal will be hoping to defy the odds tonight as they travel to St. James’ Park to face Newcastle United, looking to bounce back from a 2-0 defeat in the first leg at the Emirates.

Newcastle’s win was unexpected but deserved, showcasing their resilience and ability to compete against top sides. However, Arsenal has responded well since that setback, producing one of their best performances of the season at the weekend—a stunning 5-1 victory over Manchester City in the Premier League.

That emphatic win has given the Gunners a significant confidence boost heading into this crucial fixture. If they can replicate that level of performance, there is every chance they could turn the tie around.

History, however, suggests the task ahead is daunting. According to Arsenal Media, 31 teams have lost the first leg of a Carabao Cup semi-final at home, and only two have managed to overturn the deficit and reach the final. The last time it happened? Arsenal was the team to achieve it.

Back in the 1986/87 season, the Gunners lost the first leg at home to Tottenham 1-0 but produced a remarkable turnaround in the return leg winning 2-1 and taking the game to a replay, which the Gunners went on to win 2-1 to book their place in the final. That comeback remains one of the most memorable moments in the club’s cup history, and fans will be hoping for a repeat tonight.

It will not be easy—Newcastle has been formidable at home, and the atmosphere at St. James’ Park will be intense. But Arsenal has shown they are capable of big performances, and if any team can break the trend, it might just be them.