Arsenal is chasing an impressive record against Tottenham this weekend

Arsenal will face Tottenham this weekend in their latest bid to get closer to the finish line and win the Premier League.

It has been an outstanding campaign for the Gunners, and they have broken records and matched others throughout this campaign.

Ahead of their match against Spurs, they have the opportunity to match another record if they end the fixture without conceding a goal.

Mikel Arteta’s side is currently on a six-game clean sheet run in away games after not conceding at Wolves in their last league encounter on the road.

If they prevent Spurs from scoring at the weekend, they will match a Premier League record of seven consecutive away clean sheets, jointly held by Chelsea and Manchester United.

To achieve this, the Gunners will also have to set a new record in North London derbies. Arsenal Media revealed they have never kept back-to-back clean sheets at Spurs in the league.

They won 2-0 there last season and will set a new record if Spurs fail to score again when both teams meet this weekend.

We have set many records this season, but our end goal is not to set records; it is to win the league.

The most important thing in that game would be to secure victory no matter how difficult.

