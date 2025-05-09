Arsenal is chasing pride in the remaining games of the season Arteta insists

Arsenal’s hopes of winning a trophy this season are officially over following their recent Champions League exit and the confirmation that they can no longer win the Premier League. With three games remaining, the focus now shifts to finishing the season on a high note and restoring some pride.

Their European ambitions have impacted their domestic performance in recent weeks. The Gunners have only won one of their last five Premier League matches, which has jeopardised their hold on a top-two finish. A strong end to the campaign is essential, both to stabilise morale and to reinforce the progress made throughout much of the season.

Domestic Focus Must Now Take Priority

Having concentrated their energy on continental success, Arsenal’s form in the league has suffered. That gamble has not paid off, and they must now turn their attention back to domestic competition. The upcoming fixture against Liverpool presents an opportunity to get back on track, even if the stakes are no longer as high.

Finishing outside the top two would be a disappointing conclusion to a campaign that once held so much promise. The players must demonstrate resilience and professionalism in their final matches, ensuring that they give their supporters something to hold onto ahead of next season.

Arteta Challenges Players to Finish Strong

Despite the setbacks, Mikel Arteta remains determined to see his squad close out the season in a respectable manner. Speaking to Arsenal Media, the manager emphasised the importance of competing with pride until the final whistle:

“We cannot win the Premier League, that’s clear, but the last 16 days that we have with three games to go, make sure that we make ourselves proud at least to compete and end in the manner that we deserve.”

With the title out of reach and European ambitions dashed, these final games offer a chance for reflection and rebuilding. Arsenal’s response in these closing weeks will say much about their mentality and could shape the direction they take into the summer transfer window and the next campaign.

