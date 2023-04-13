Arsenal is chasing soon-to-be free Premier League forward

Wilfried Zaha has been on the radar of Arsenal for a long time and they could bag him in the summer.

The Gunners had to choose between the Ivorian and Nicolas Pepe in 2019 and moved for the latter.

Pepe flopped at the Emirates and is spending this season on loan at Nice in the French top flight.

Crystal Palace is battling to convince Zaha to stay with them, as the attacker is out of contract at the end of this season.

He doesn’t seem keen to stay, which has encouraged several clubs and he is now been linked with a move to Arsenal again.

Foot Mercato reports the Gunners, alongside the likes of Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and AS Monaco, like the winger.

Arsenal has had a good season and would want to do even better in the next campaign, which requires them to bolster their squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Zaha is one of the finest attackers in England and would feel he needs to play for a top club.

However, he might struggle for game time at the Emirates, considering the quality of attacking players we have on our books now.

But having him as an option will help and make us even tougher to play against.