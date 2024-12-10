Arsenal is circling striker with a contract expiring in 2026

Arsenal remains focused on strengthening their attacking options and has continued to monitor strikers across Europe as they aim to address this area of their squad by the summer of 2025. The Gunners have displayed a solid offensive unit, but their lack of a clinical, top-tier number nine has been evident in certain key matches, sparking debate among fans and pundits alike.

Mikel Arteta’s side has showcased the ability to score goals, yet there is a consensus that the addition of a high-calibre striker could significantly enhance their efficiency in front of goal. One name that persists on Arsenal’s radar is Serbian forward Dusan Vlahovic, a player they have admired since his time at Fiorentina. Back in 2021, Arsenal showed serious interest in Vlahovic, but the striker opted for a move to Juventus instead.

Vlahovic continues to impress with his scoring ability, but uncertainty looms over his future. His current contract with the Italian giants runs until 2026, yet negotiations over an extension have reportedly stalled. According to Football Insider, Arsenal is closely monitoring the situation, keen to capitalise on any opportunity to secure the striker’s signature.

Vlahovic remains a prolific goal threat, and a move to a more attack-oriented system like Arsenal’s could unlock even greater potential in his game. Adding a player of his quality would not only address Arsenal’s current shortcomings in the striker position but also bolster their aspirations for domestic and European success.

With the Gunners prioritising a new striker for their summer transfer plans, Vlahovic could emerge as a transformative signing if Juventus is unable to secure his long-term commitment. Arsenal’s pursuit of the Serbian underscores their determination to reinforce its squad with elite talent capable of leading their frontline.