Arsenal is clearing the way for Aubameyang to leave the club

Arsenal has opened the door for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to leave the club by informing others he is available.

The striker recently fell out with Mikel Arteta and that has cost him a place on the team and the captain’s armband.

While in exile, he joined the Gabon Squad early for AFCON.

The competition will run for a month. Afterwards, Arsenal faces having to deal with the former Borussia Dortmund man again.

He might remain at the club, but Arsenal is happy to offload him and the Gunners have sounded the recruitment departments at various clubs that he is available, according to The Daily Mail.

The striker is on a huge salary at the Emirates and his participation at this month’s AFCON could prevent him from leaving the Gunners early.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Aubameyang has been one of our finest players and there are better ways to end his time at the club.

But his poor off-field discipline was always going to get the best of him if left unchecked, as has happened.

Considering we have been performing brilliantly without our former captain in the team, we look prepared for life once he departs.

Hopefully, another club will take a chance on him and release us from his salary burden soon.