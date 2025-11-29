Arsenal is clearly causing Pep Guardiola to worry too much

Arsenal’s exceptional form this season has prompted Pep Guardiola to reflect on how impressively Liverpool performed during their Premier League title win last season. The Gunners have consistently established themselves as one of the strongest teams in the competition, working relentlessly to exploit any slip from their rivals.
Mikel Arteta continues to guide a highly effective Arsenal side that has maintained an impressive level over recent campaigns. Their sustained quality ensures that they remain one of the most challenging opponents any team can face.
Growing Pressure at the Top
Arsenal’s outstanding run means they continue to widen the gap between themselves and Manchester City in the league table. Although the Citizens are not yet out of contention for the title, Arteta’s team is making it increasingly difficult to imagine City reclaiming the crown this season. Guardiola recognises the implications of the current situation and understands that City cannot afford further setbacks if they are to keep pace.
He addressed the challenge directly, acknowledging the seriousness of Arsenal’s threat. According to the Metro, he stated, “We cannot lose games, absolutely, that is the truth.
‘They (Arsenal) are so strong and winning games, and winning games in a way where they are so solid, like we had in the past with Liverpool against us and they were not going to drop many points.
‘That’s why you have to be up there and this is what we will try to do.’”
Arteta’s Influence and Arsenal’s Momentum
Guardiola’s comments highlight both his respect for Arteta’s work and his concern over Arsenal’s momentum. The Gunners have shown remarkable consistency, combining defensive solidity with the ability to control matches against high-level opposition. Their strong form places significant pressure on Manchester City, who must now maintain near-perfect results to avoid falling further behind.
As the season progresses, Arsenal’s resilience and Guardiola’s acknowledgement of their strength underline the competitive intensity at the top of the table.
The pressure could increase if City fail to beat Leeds in their ongoing game. It is stalemated at 2 – 2 with some ten minutes left
Well he better be concerned,some of our own fans suggesting he’s a better tactician than Wenger 😂.
Honestly heard some crap on this website ,but this one takes some beating .
No mention of Arteta copying Pep tactics for his first 3-4 years !(yes great tactical manager )
No mention of him spending a billion quid !
No mention of him giving away players !
Someone mentioned Arteta signing a couple of duds !😂( about 14 ,not a couple )
Honestly 😂
I know
Imagine the day Arteta was announced as manager saying , ‘ in 6 years he will have 1 FA Cup and Gooners will say that makes him tatically superior to Mr Wenger ‘
I don’t know if that reflects social media or our fanbase ?
I take it this is Artetas best team since he’s been here ,so my question now is would this team beat wengers best team ?
How many of this team would get into wengers team?
I’ve read the prem is more competitive now than in wengers days!
Not sure how that can be true ,did we ever see teams hitting the high 90 points mark and breaking 100 points .
In the last 7 years the team that won the prem had the top 4 highest points total ,how is that more competitive to compare wengers days
All this tells me is teams(managers )with the highest spend win things .
What did Wenger spend to win things ?
As Arteta bought any player and sold them them for 40 times their start value ?
Not even sure we have made money on players since he’s been here ,says a lot .
All in all put the invincibles against this team and they would run through them no matter how much make believe tactical talk
Some obsessed Arteta fans want us to believe.
Maybe a good article for you to write mate
Artetas best team against wengers ?
That’s your field ,would be interested to see the outcome ,
What a great idea DK.
I think Dan would have to judge the squad and not just the team though.
Dan, are you willing to do it, if not, I’d be happy to do it?
Can I be honest
I would love too but I know the backlash i would get
As someone who wrote on this site for a long time I have unfortunately seen a change
It’s not a reflection of Arsenal fans but society
People want to say anything and want to he told it’s factual because it’s their truth
People can’t debate anymore
People leave because they only want their point of view
Do you know Ken , a reader once asked Pat if we could ban the Prediction game because……..it was depressing to read me predict if Arsenal lost
I seen a real regression to be honest
Why don’t you write it Ken ?
Like a combined 11 in general or the Invincibles vs Now ?
Please believe me Pep hates Arteta too much. Pep wants others to lift the trophy not Arteta. Pep fears Arteta too much. He knows Arteta may eclipse the history of Pep. Pep sacked his Basque assistant and his staff superiors and now he wishes the worst for Arteta. Battle between Arteta v Pep!!
So this is an example right here
Arteta might eclipse the history of Pep?
Now someone will say i don’t know he won’t .
Yet can you not see how arrogant and disrespectful that is to one of the all time greats.
Arteta has won one Cup in 6 years but because we are top in November…..he will eclipse Pep Guardiola
Respectfully…….one of the most silliest things I have heard ….to the point your trolling or don’t know much about the history of the sport
Who did Pep sack? I missed that
Should I answer you that? Pep changed his all staff. Kolo new, Lijnders new. That Basque director where is he now? Fleeing the 115.