Arsenal is close to agreeing a new deal with star man

Arsenal is reportedly closing in on a new deal for Bukayo Saka as they seek to keep their key men at the club.

Saka has been one of the standout players in the Premier League this season and will be out of a contract in 2024.

The Gunners have been keen on keeping the England star and have been in talks with his entourage for months.

Liverpool and Manchester City are known admirers of the English talent and as Arsenal struggles to tie him down to a new deal, he could leave.

However, a report on Football Insider reveals the Gunners are confident that talks over a new deal are making good progress and Saka will extend his terms with them soon.

Saka is an Arsenal boy and hopefully, he will become a one-club man, even though it is still early in his career.

The youngster is our poster boy and it does not make sense to even entertain the thought of losing him any time soon.

It is clear he loves the club and that should see him stay.

Even if it means making him our highest earner, we must keep Saka at the Emirates.

