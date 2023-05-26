Arsenal is close to finalising their first sale of the summer

Arsenal is on the verge of completing their first summer transfer deal as they anticipate receiving a £4.4 million payment from Monza for the permanent transfer of Pablo Mari.

Following a commendable campaign where Arsenal came close to clinching the league title, the club is actively preparing for the upcoming season.

Under the guidance of Mikel Arteta, the Gunners are expected to receive the necessary support to sustain their progress. This preparation involves not only new signings but also the departure of certain current players.

According to Football Insider, the first player set to leave the Emirates is Pablo Mari, who made a positive impression during his loan spell in Serie A.

Monza has agreed to pay the aforementioned fee upon successfully retaining their top-flight status this season, a feat they have accomplished admirably.

Once the transfer is complete, Arsenal will receive a financial boost to bolster their transfer budget for the upcoming season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Mari is earning us a reasonable fee from his departure and the defender was a good servant.

As one of the first signings of the Mikel Arteta era, he is a consummate professional that we will always remember for his dedication to the team and how he performed on the pitch.

We wish him the best and he undoubtedly deserves to be at a club where he plays often and gets a lot of credit.

Video – Alfie and Rob are back for the summer transfer window

Here is their first analysis of the summer, where Alfie and Rob discuss and predict every single possible Arsenal incoming and outgoing this summer, including fees and potential destinations for outgoings.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…