Arsenal is close to having a fully-fit squad. Will that win us the title?

Arsenal could potentially welcome Thomas Partey, Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko, and Takehiro Tomiyasu to their squad for the upcoming game against Sheffield United, marking a significant development.

Mikel Arteta’s squad has rarely had a fully-fit lineup since the beginning of the season, but players are now returning from injuries at a crucial juncture in the campaign.

Arsenal finds itself in a title race with formidable competitors in Liverpool and Manchester City, both of whom appear unbeatable at the moment. Despite the Gunners’ impressive form, competition at the top of the league standings remains challenging.

According to The Sun, in addition to the returning players, Arsenal is also a few weeks away from being able to include Jurrien Timber in their squad, providing them with a fully-fit roster.

This presents a substantial boost to their chances of staying competitive in the title race and avoiding a repeat of the collapse they experienced at the end of the previous season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Having a fully fit squad means we now have a good chance of winning the title because it makes it easier for us to win matches even on our bad days.

Our players have been fantastic, but when their injured teammates return, their performance level will become even better.

