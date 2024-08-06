Arsenal is close to making an offer for Turkiye Euro star

Arsenal has been following Turkish star Barış Alper Yılmaz for several months, and they watched him at Euro 2024.

The Gunners were one of several clubs looking for stars to add to their squad during the competition, and they were impressed with his performance.

Yılmaz was one of the exciting players in the Turkey squad that impressed in the competition. The Galatasaray winger has now been tipped to leave the club this summer.

Several clubs watched him at the competition, but Arsenal’s interest has been talked about the most.

The Gunners are looking for a new winger and have closely followed Nico Williams, but they have a list of alternatives, and Yılmaz is one of their options.

The winger would be delighted to move to the Emirates, and a report in Sok Gazetesi claims Arsenal’s interest is serious and that they are stepping it up.

They expect the Gunners to solidify their interest in him in the coming weeks with an offer to lure him.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Several players did well at the Euros, and most Gooners probably did not notice Barış Alper Yılmaz.

However, if the coach and other decision-makers like him, we are confident that he would be a good fit for us.