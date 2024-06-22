Arsenal is close to sealing a €120m package for sought-after striker

Arsenal is stepping up its interest in Viktor Gyokeres, according to a report from Portugal.
The Gunners are looking to bolster their attack after missing out on their number one target, Benjamin Sesko, who has decided not to change clubs this summer.
Mikel Arteta’s side is now keen on signing another striker, and Gyokeres has emerged as their latest preferred target.
They have followed the Swede for a long time, and he impressed them by scoring 29 goals and providing ten assists in 33 league games last term.
It was his first season at Sporting Club, yet he delivered impressive numbers, which the Gunners believe he can replicate in their team.
Arsenal is now expected to push on to sign him. A report from the Portuguese outlet Leonino reveals that they will pay less than his release clause, but related add-ons will take the deal to around €120 million.
The Gunners are already in talks, and the report suggests they have reached an agreement on transfer fees.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Gyokeres has been one of the best strikers in Europe over the last few seasons, so it is not a surprise that he is on our list.
However, for that price, he should score a lot of goals in his first season.
Great news! The main thing is that it must be true!)
it just seems so unlikely Arsenal will take a record signing €120m gamble on this guy
that is more than Declan Rice!
Declan Rice the opposite in so many ways, not just PL proven but season after season high performer, in a position Arsenal desperately needed the player, in a high price transfer market
Gyorkeres has had one good season in Portugal, 41 goals in 113 games for Coventry in the Championship before that (avg 14 goals in 38 games), Arsenal goal scoring form is good (most in a PL season ever), in a depressed transfer market
and awful record for players from Portugal league transitioning to PL
just such a big and unnecessary gamble
it just doesn’t add up
Would be good if they could pick the one they reckon is the best and go for it. If this is it then excellent. Certainly sounds like one of the best options, so get it done ASAP so he can start integrating.