Arsenal is close to sealing a €120m package for sought-after striker

Arsenal is stepping up its interest in Viktor Gyokeres, according to a report from Portugal.

The Gunners are looking to bolster their attack after missing out on their number one target, Benjamin Sesko, who has decided not to change clubs this summer.

Mikel Arteta’s side is now keen on signing another striker, and Gyokeres has emerged as their latest preferred target.

They have followed the Swede for a long time, and he impressed them by scoring 29 goals and providing ten assists in 33 league games last term.

It was his first season at Sporting Club, yet he delivered impressive numbers, which the Gunners believe he can replicate in their team.

Arsenal is now expected to push on to sign him. A report from the Portuguese outlet Leonino reveals that they will pay less than his release clause, but related add-ons will take the deal to around €120 million.

The Gunners are already in talks, and the report suggests they have reached an agreement on transfer fees.

Gyokeres has been one of the best strikers in Europe over the last few seasons, so it is not a surprise that he is on our list.

However, for that price, he should score a lot of goals in his first season.

