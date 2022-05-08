Arsenal is close to sealing the signature of Premier League midfielder

Arsenal is close to completing the transfer of Youri Tielemans from Leicester City, according to Sun Sports.
The Belgian is the subject of interest from top European clubs in this campaign and the Gunners have been one of his suitors.
Mikel Arteta is rebuilding his team and looking to get them back inside the top four by the end of this season.
Their midfield has some fine talents, but it needs to be improved if they make Europe’s elite club competition.
Tielemans is on the radar of the likes of Liverpool and Real Madrid as well and this shows the quality that the Belgian has.
The report claims the Gunners will pay £40m for his signature, but they might have to contend with serious interest from Real Madrid.
The Spanish side has been on the lookout for a new midfielder as they prepare to lose Isco and Dani Ceballos.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Our midfield will improve if we add Tielemans to it and he can bring the quality we need to make an impression in the Champions League.
However, we need to offer him a convincing deal before he can reject the advances of other clubs to sign for us.
If we cannot make the top four, the transfer will probably be off as well.
Real Madrid will get Paul Pogba on a free so if Arteta really wants Tielemans Arsenal can probably get him. Plus I don’t think he’d play ahead of Camavinga unless he’s willing to be his backup.
I do think £40mil is a bit much for a Leicester City player (no offence to Leicester) with one year left on his contract. Leroy Sane, a Man City player that had one year left on his contract, went to Bayern for £35mil and I rated him higher than Tielemans (in terms potential because they obviously play in different position). I guess it must be English club tax + top4/top 6 tax.
£25mil + the honour of playing for a big club like Arsenal + London + Champions League + higher wages + the chance to be a part of what might turn out to be a historic project should be enough motivation for Tielemans to want to come to Arsenal.
40 mil is too much id much prefer we look elsewhere
What I like about Tielemans he is a little more mobile than recent midfielders we have been link with.
£40mil nah with a year left on his contract, I wouldn’t worry about real Madrid, they could get Lacottelli and Pogba if they choose.
This one seems to have a little leg though,
They can ask for £40m, getting that for a player on the last year of his contract is another thing. If he pushes a move then Leicester will have no choice & if he goes to Madrid be prepared to be back up!
£25m take it or leave it, move on & try someone else if not successful. Don’t waste all summer trying