Arsenal is close to sealing the signature of Premier League midfielder

Arsenal is close to completing the transfer of Youri Tielemans from Leicester City, according to Sun Sports.

The Belgian is the subject of interest from top European clubs in this campaign and the Gunners have been one of his suitors.

Mikel Arteta is rebuilding his team and looking to get them back inside the top four by the end of this season.

Their midfield has some fine talents, but it needs to be improved if they make Europe’s elite club competition.

Tielemans is on the radar of the likes of Liverpool and Real Madrid as well and this shows the quality that the Belgian has.

The report claims the Gunners will pay £40m for his signature, but they might have to contend with serious interest from Real Madrid.

The Spanish side has been on the lookout for a new midfielder as they prepare to lose Isco and Dani Ceballos.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Our midfield will improve if we add Tielemans to it and he can bring the quality we need to make an impression in the Champions League.

However, we need to offer him a convincing deal before he can reject the advances of other clubs to sign for us.

If we cannot make the top four, the transfer will probably be off as well.