Arsenal is closely monitoring London star before the January window closes

Arsenal fans are eagerly watching the final days of the January transfer window, hoping for some significant additions to the squad. As the month draws to a close, the Gunners have yet to make a major move, despite expectations that they would strengthen their squad. While Arsenal already boasts a strong team, injuries have been an ongoing concern, and many believe the club should reinforce its attack in the coming days.

One player who has emerged as a potential target is Yoane Wissa, the talented attacker from Brentford. Wissa has been one of the standout performers for the Bees this season, helping them achieve impressive results in the Premier League. His pace, dribbling skills, and eye for goal make him a valuable asset for any team, and Arsenal could benefit from his abilities as they look to challenge for the title in the second half of the season.

According to a report from Football Insider, Arsenal is considering making an approach for Wissa. The 28-year-old has scored 11 goals in 19 Premier League appearances so far this season, an impressive tally for a player at a club not traditionally in the upper echelons of English football. His ability to find the back of the net could be crucial for Arsenal as they push to maintain their momentum and potentially overtake Liverpool in the title race.

Wissa’s strong performances this season suggest that he could make a significant impact at Arsenal, providing additional depth and quality to their attacking options. With the Gunners currently facing injury challenges, the addition of a player like Wissa could help them maintain their title charge and give them more firepower as they aim for success in the second half of the season.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal will make an official move for Wissa, but his form this season certainly makes him a player worth considering for a club with aspirations of winning the Premier League. If the Gunners do manage to sign him, he could prove to be a valuable addition to their squad.