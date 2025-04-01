Arsenal is closing in on a deal to sign top German star on a free transfer

Arsenal have been closely monitoring Leroy Sané’s situation, and the longer it takes for the attacker to renew his contract with Bayern Munich, the closer he seems to be to making a move to North London.

The Gunners have been tracking Sané for several months as they look to bolster their attacking options and further strengthen their squad. Sané, who has vast experience at the highest level, is seen as an ideal target to improve Arsenal’s attacking depth. Having previously played for Manchester City, where he won multiple Premier League titles, and now at Bayern Munich, where he has collected numerous trophies, the German winger brings with him a wealth of top-tier football experience.

However, despite his success at Bayern, the Bavarians appear uncertain about his future, even though contract talks are ongoing. This uncertainty has paved the way for other clubs, including Arsenal, to explore the possibility of signing him. Sané, while keen on continuing his career at Bayern Munich, seems open to a move as he has struggled to reach an agreement over a new deal with the German giants.

Reports from Team Talk indicate that Arsenal have intensified their pursuit of Sané in recent weeks, with the Gunners stepping up discussions with his representatives. The club are confident that the winger would be a valuable addition to their squad, and they are optimistic about securing his signature, potentially on a free transfer if his current contract runs down.

Sané’s experience and quality would add considerable depth and versatility to Arsenal’s attacking options. His ability to play across the front line and provide a consistent threat with his pace and creativity makes him the type of player Arsenal need to continue their development and competitiveness. With the Gunners’ ambitions high, adding a player of Sané’s calibre could be a key step in their pursuit of success both domestically and in Europe.

______________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…