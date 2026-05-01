Arsenal is closing in on a move for Serbian teenager

Red Star Belgrade youngster Vasilije Kostov has emerged as a target for several top European clubs, with Arsenal among those showing strong interest. The Gunners are determined to secure the best young talents in world football as part of their long-term strategy.

The club have established an extensive scouting network across the globe, ensuring they can identify and move for promising players before their rivals. This proactive approach has allowed Arsenal to remain competitive in recruiting emerging stars.

Arsenal intensifies pursuit of Kostov

Arsenal continue to prioritise youth development and recruitment, and Kostov could become the latest addition to their growing pool of talent. The 17-year-old is widely expected to leave Serbia in the near future as interest in his services continues to grow.

According to Sport Witness, Arsenal have stepped up their efforts to secure his signature and are now leading the race for the highly rated youngster. The report suggests that the club are keen to move quickly to ensure they do not lose out to competing sides.

Confidence in securing the deal

Arsenal have built a strong reputation for developing young players, which could prove decisive in convincing Kostov to choose them over other interested clubs. Their track record in nurturing talent and providing a pathway to senior football remains a significant attraction.

The report adds that the Gunners are confident of completing the transfer in the coming weeks. By acting decisively, they aim to gain an advantage over their European rivals and finalise the deal before interest intensifies further.

Should the move materialise, Kostov would represent another investment in Arsenal’s future, reinforcing their commitment to building a squad capable of sustained success through the development of elite young players.