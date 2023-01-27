Arsenal is closing in on another young defensive midfielder

Arsenal has had a good January transfer window and is still busy in their bid to bolster their squad for the second half of the season.

Reports have linked several players with a move to the Emirates and Mikel Arteta’s side could add a new defensive midfielder to their group.

One player that has been linked with a move to the Gunners in recent weeks is Vitoria Guimaraes’ Ibrahima Bamba.

The Italian youngster has delivered some fine performances for his present side in the last few months, which has caught the attention of top European sides.

A report on Sport Witness reveals the Gunners remain keen and have been getting close to sealing the deal.

The midfielder’s contract has a release clause worth 30m euros, a fee that Arsenal could easily pay to add him to their squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have had a good January transfer window, but we need a new midfielder to complete the team.

The injury to Mohamed Elneny means we are short of options in that area, especially because we cannot bank on Albert Sambi Lokonga and Bamba could do a better job at the Emirates if we pull off the transfer before this window closes.

