Arsenal is closing in on another young defensive midfielder

Arsenal has had a good January transfer window and is still busy in their bid to bolster their squad for the second half of the season.
Reports have linked several players with a move to the Emirates and Mikel Arteta’s side could add a new defensive midfielder to their group.
One player that has been linked with a move to the Gunners in recent weeks is Vitoria Guimaraes’ Ibrahima Bamba.
The Italian youngster has delivered some fine performances for his present side in the last few months, which has caught the attention of top European sides.
A report on Sport Witness reveals the Gunners remain keen and have been getting close to sealing the deal.
The midfielder’s contract has a release clause worth 30m euros, a fee that Arsenal could easily pay to add him to their squad.
Just Arsenal Opinion
We have had a good January transfer window, but we need a new midfielder to complete the team.
The injury to Mohamed Elneny means we are short of options in that area, especially because we cannot bank on Albert Sambi Lokonga and Bamba could do a better job at the Emirates if we pull off the transfer before this window closes.
A genuine DM who reads the game so well for a twenty year old.Bags of pace and energy in recovery and has the ball skills to fit into a box to box role.He would be a terrific acquisition and represents a substantial upgrade on Elneny, with the utmost respect to the Egyption who has served us well in his standby role.Our failure to land the overpriced Mudryk may turn out to be a blessing in disguise as the acquisition of Trossard, Kiwior and Bamba for around 75m in all, provides us with strength in depth and good value for money in today’s highly inflated transfer market.
By the look of it, Bamba looks like a really strong DM, good in tackles and technique. We urgently need a midfielder this transfer window to sustain our title push and the addition of Bamba could meet the need of a really vital position.
Sign him ASAP.
I hope Arsenal sign him before the window slam shut in few days time.He look very strong and capable.Infact We trust the process of Coach Arteta.So any addition from him and Edu is warmly welcome.So lets go for him ASAP.
I know almost nothing at all about BAMBA, but I am certain we will sign a midfielder before the window closes and so on balance, I tend to believe THIS rumour, for once!
I am possibly in a tiny minority that believes the absence of Elneny will be a blessing, not a curse.