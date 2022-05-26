Arsenal is closing in on Nketiah’s strike partner for next season

Eddie Nketiah is set to remain at Arsenal after flirting to leave the club as a free agent for most of the season.

The striker has proven he is a top player that can make contributions if he is given the chance to.

However, Arsenal cannot afford to enter next season with him alone as their main striker.

The Gunners know they need depth and experience in that department and they have identified Alvaro Morata as the player that can provide support to Nketiah.

The Spanish media outlet, Sport, claims Mikel Arteta’s men want the former Chelsea man to support Nketiah in their attack next season.

Barcelona and Juventus have been competing with them, but the Spanish side is now looking to sign Robert Lewandowski, while Juve cannot meet Atletico Madrid’s asking price.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Although Morata hasn’t been prolific in this campaign and he flopped when he played in the Premier League earlier in his career, Arteta still believes in him.

The Spain international’s journeyman career means he can become an important figure in the Arsenal dressing room and he can help some of the less-experienced players become much better.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Learn more about Arsenal’s proud history – Decade by Decade CLICK HERE to visit our new Arsenal History section