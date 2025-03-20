Arsenal is competing with Al-Nassr for the signature of Bundesliga star

After closely monitoring his performances this season, Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Enzo Millot from Stuttgart. The French midfielder has been one of the standout players for the Bundesliga club, and his impressive form has attracted significant interest from multiple suitors.

Arsenal are in the market for top-quality players to strengthen their squad and enhance their overall performance. The club’s ambition is to build a competitive team capable of challenging at the highest level, and acquiring talented individuals is a key part of that strategy. As the season approaches its conclusion, supporters anticipate that the club will make crucial reinforcements to improve the squad considerably ahead of the next campaign.

With Andrea Berta set to officially assume the role of sporting director, the Italian faces a substantial task in overseeing player recruitment and squad development. Arsenal are expected to present him with a list of transfer targets, and according to Sport Witness, Millot is one of the names under serious consideration.

The club have been closely monitoring the 22-year-old and believes he would be a valuable addition to their midfield options. His ability to dictate play, contribute defensively, and drive forward with the ball makes him an appealing prospect for Arsenal. However, the North London side is not the only club interested in securing his services.

Al Nassr, the Saudi Arabian club where Cristiano Ronaldo currently plays, are also reportedly keen on signing Millot. The Middle Eastern club have demonstrated their financial power in recent years, luring several high-profile players from Europe with lucrative contracts. Given their resources, Al Nassr could emerge as a strong competitor in the race for Millot’s signature.

The financial incentives offered by clubs outside Europe have become increasingly difficult for players to ignore. In some cases, even those at the peak of their careers have chosen to move for significantly improved wages. If a substantial offer is presented, Millot may be tempted to leave European football in favour of a more lucrative opportunity, which could pose a challenge for Arsenal’s pursuit.

As the transfer window approaches, it remains to be seen whether Arsenal can secure Millot’s signature or if the competition, particularly from Al Nassr, proves too strong.

