Arsenal is competing with Barcelona for the signature of Brazilian talent

Brazilian talents have always made an impression at Arsenal and their current title charge is being helped by the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Magalhaes and Gabriel Martinelli.

Most young Brazilians do well at the Emirates, so it is understandable when the Gunners continue to search for talent in the South American country.

Several are on their radar now and one of them is Vitor Roque, who plays in attack for Athletico Paranaense.

The 17-year-old is likely to become the next top talent from his country to set the world on fire and many European clubs are in the queue to land him.

However, a report on Goal.com reveals that Arsenal is behind Barcelona in the race for the teenager as the Catalans have already entered talks with his current employers to add him to their squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Brazilian talents have been very helpful to us in the last few seasons and Roque will be in good company if he moves to the Emirates.

However, Barca is also a destination that many South Americans love and they might convince the youngster to ignore our interest and join them.

Until the agreement is complete, we can still beat the Catalans to his signature if we act soon enough.

