Arsenal is competing with Liverpool and Real Madrid for Brazilian teenager

Arsenal is working hard to continue improving its squad at the Emirates and remains committed to nurturing young talent.

The Gunners have one of the best football academies in the world, having produced several top players over the years. However, Mikel Arteta’s side also keeps an eye on young prospects from other clubs.

The latest player on their radar is Palmeiras defender Vitor Reis. The Brazilian club has produced stars like Gabriel Jesus and is known for exporting talent to the Premier League, and Reis could be their next big export to England.

According to Football Insider, Arsenal is competing with Real Madrid and Liverpool for Reis’ signature. The young defender is highly rated in European football circles, and these clubs are serious about securing his services at the end of the season.

However, Reis has a substantial release clause of around £84 million, which may be considered too expensive for potential suitors.

Reis is just 18 and has so much more development to do before he becomes a regular for us, so we will not spend that much money signing him.

However, the defender could become an important player for us in the future if we strike a deal for a smaller fee and sign him sooner rather than later.

