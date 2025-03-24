Arsenal is competing with Real Madrid and Forest for Serie A defender

Arsenal are in the race to sign a Serie A defender as they continue to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season.

The Gunners have identified several potential targets and are expected to have a busy summer transfer window. While they reinforced their defence last summer, the club remain keen on further bolstering their options in this area.

Many fans and analysts believe Arsenal’s priority should be signing a top-class striker, with some supporters even advocating for the club to allocate their entire budget towards acquiring a prolific goal scorer. However, the club are also focusing on defensive reinforcements and have set their sights on AS Roma’s Evan Ndicka, who is regarded as one of the best defenders in Serie A.

According to Sport Witness, Arsenal are not the only club interested in securing Ndicka’s services. The Gunners face competition from Nottingham Forest and Real Madrid, both of whom are also monitoring the centre-back.

The potential departure of Jakub Kiwior in the summer has increased the urgency for Arsenal to bring in defensive reinforcements. Ndicka is seen as an ideal replacement, offering both quality and experience. The Ivorian defender has built a strong reputation over the years and is known for his composure, aerial ability, and tactical awareness.

Throughout his career, Ndicka has demonstrated his defensive prowess, making him a valuable asset for any top European club. His ability to play out from the back, coupled with his strong positional awareness, would make him a seamless fit in Mikel Arteta’s system. If he were to join Arsenal, he would provide serious competition for established centre-backs such as Gabriel Magalhães and William Saliba.

Securing Ndicka’s signature would not only strengthen Arsenal’s defence but also add much-needed depth to the squad, ensuring they remain competitive across multiple competitions. With their ambitions of challenging for major honours, acquiring a defender of his calibre could prove to be a vital step in achieving long-term success.

________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…