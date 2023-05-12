Arsenal is confident about finalising new contracts for two key men

Arsenal is increasingly confident they will finalise deals for Bukayo Saka and William Saliba soon.
Both players are key members of Mikel Arteta’s title-challenging squad and the club has been pushing to get them on a new contract.
Many reports claim Saka has already agreed to a new deal and it is just an official announcement that is missing.
They are reportedly also in talks with Saliba over an extension as the Frenchman enjoys his first full season at the club since he joined them in 2019.
Saliba is injured and out for the rest of the season, but Arsenal is not planning to sell him any time soon as they rebuild the club again.
Football Insider reveals the Gunners are confident they would be able to get both men on new deals soon and make a public announcement.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Saka and Saliba are two of the finest players in their position in the Premier League at the moment and clubs will circle, so we need to sort out their future as soon as possible.
These players have what it takes to make us a top club again and we expect them to accept a new deal to stay.
Some of our fans have been really worrying , somewhat despairingly because neithe of these two have YET singed new contracts
But some have no real idea of how complicated and complex new contracts at that huge level of finance nearly always are.
I do know and thus have never worried at all.
I simply thought the whole subject through logically and calmly and have always been convinced both will sign anew.
It always takes time so please do not worry, as you have NO REASON to do so!
Jon it’s no secret how worried I am about the Saliba contract extension.
It was with great intrest how I hastily read this article only to realize there was nothing in it I didn’t know before.
No update nothing on Saliba front, but as you rightfully stated it maybe more complex or complicated to conclude.
Meantime fingers crossed
Gunsmoke, Let me tell you an open secret! We humands are designed to worry and if anyone tells you differently, they are not being honest.
But we are all given a brain and it is well to use yours, as we all need to also do. If you care to think logically- which I recommend to all football fans – it is, or should be, plain that for SALIBA to leave Asenal now, given that he is adored and obviously so by our huge sellout crowds and is playing in by far the best and most watched league globally would be daft beyond belief.
And where winning honours are worth VERY MUCH MORE than the tedious, lower standard French league, where PSG win year after year, which devalues that honour.
He will be well aware of this truth, unless you are timid enough to not even allow him that level of intelligence.
He would be mad to leave us in the foreseeable future and I am as sure as can be that you are worrying without any cause.
I can only explain MY logical thinking, but it is up to you whether or not you choose to also think and think calmly and deeply.
IF you do, you will agree with my point. But its YOUR choice!
I hope Saka’s regular goals scoring form and assists providing for Arsenal particularly in the Epl. But which of late has dipped and that is seeing Arsenal currently 2nd in the table. Has nothing to do with his contract not yet extended for him by the club,
if Arsenal miss out on the title win this season, but God forbids. One of the contributing factors to the miss out will be Saka’s penalty miss away to West Ham. An Epl match which Arsenal looked will have won had Saka not missed the penalty.