Arsenal is confident about finalising new contracts for two key men

Arsenal is increasingly confident they will finalise deals for Bukayo Saka and William Saliba soon.

Both players are key members of Mikel Arteta’s title-challenging squad and the club has been pushing to get them on a new contract.

Many reports claim Saka has already agreed to a new deal and it is just an official announcement that is missing.

They are reportedly also in talks with Saliba over an extension as the Frenchman enjoys his first full season at the club since he joined them in 2019.

Saliba is injured and out for the rest of the season, but Arsenal is not planning to sell him any time soon as they rebuild the club again.

Football Insider reveals the Gunners are confident they would be able to get both men on new deals soon and make a public announcement.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka and Saliba are two of the finest players in their position in the Premier League at the moment and clubs will circle, so we need to sort out their future as soon as possible.

These players have what it takes to make us a top club again and we expect them to accept a new deal to stay.

